Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be taking on the New York Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 117-94 win over the Raptors, Brown had 29 points.

Let's look at Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-111)

Over 22.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-115)

Over 5.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Over 3.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-106)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 113.1 points per contest last season made the Knicks the 12th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 42 rebounds per game last season, the Knicks were seventh in the NBA in that category.

The Knicks were the 13th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.1.

The Knicks were the 25th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13 makes per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 38 11 6 5 0 0 1

