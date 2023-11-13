Derrick White's Boston Celtics hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 117-94 win versus the Raptors, White tallied four points and five assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on White's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Over 11.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-104)

Over 3.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+106)

Over 4.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+148)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Knicks gave up 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the league.

On the glass, the Knicks allowed 42.0 rebounds per contest last season, seventh in the league in that category.

The Knicks gave up 25.1 assists per game last season (13th in the league).

The Knicks conceded 13.0 made 3-pointers per game last year, 25th in the NBA in that category.

Derrick White vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 32 12 6 2 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.