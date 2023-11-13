Julius Randle and Jayson Tatum are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics play at TD Garden on Monday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +128) 3.5 (Over: +120)

The 29.7 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 2.2 more than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (27.5).

He has grabbed 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 less than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has knocked down 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Jaylen Brown is scoring 24.7 points per game, 2.2 more than Monday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Brown has collected 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

His 3.7 made three-pointers average is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -125) 7.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +124)

The 20.7 points Kristaps Porzingis scores per game are 2.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

He has pulled down 7.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Porzingis averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 13.7 points Randle scores per game are 5.8 less than his over/under on Monday.

He averages 2.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 9.5).

Randle averages 6.7 assists, 2.2 more than Monday's over/under.

Randle averages two made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +142)

The 20 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 2.5 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (22.5).

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

Brunson's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Brunson has knocked down four three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.