The New York Knicks (5-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (7-2) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at TD Garden as 8.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG. The over/under is 223.5 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 223.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points five times.

Boston's outings this year have an average point total of 227, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

Boston has been the favorite in nine games this season and won seven (77.8%) of those contests.

Boston has been at least a -375 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 78.9% chance to win.

Celtics vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 5 55.6% 120.2 229.8 106.8 210 226.2 Knicks 3 33.3% 109.6 229.8 103.2 210 221.7

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered three times in four opportunities at home, and it has covered three times in five opportunities in away games.

The Celtics put up 17 more points per game (120.2) than the Knicks give up (103.2).

When Boston puts up more than 103.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Celtics and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 6-3 5-1 5-4 Knicks 6-3 0-0 3-6

Celtics vs. Knicks Point Insights

Celtics Knicks 120.2 Points Scored (PG) 109.6 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 106.8 Points Allowed (PG) 103.2 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-3 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-4

