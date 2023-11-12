The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) are listed as slight favorites (-1.5) against the New England Patriots (2-7) on Sunday, November 12, 2023. For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 43.5 points.

Patriots vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indianapolis Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Colts (-1.5) 43.5 -120 +100 FanDuel Colts (-1.5) 43.5 -122 +104

New England vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV Info: NFL Network

Patriots vs. Colts Betting Insights

New England has posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Patriots have won once ATS (1-5) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been three New England games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

Indianapolis' ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Indianapolis has hit the over in six of its nine games with a set total (66.7%).

