The New England Patriots (2-7) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

How to Watch Colts vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV: NFL Network

Patriots Insights

The Patriots score 11.9 fewer points per game (15) than the Colts surrender (26.9).

The Patriots collect 71.2 fewer yards per game (289.4) than the Colts give up (360.6).

This season New England averages 86.9 yards per game on the ground, 38.7 fewer than Indianapolis allows (125.6).

The Patriots have 14 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 14 takeaways.

Patriots Home Performance

The Patriots score 16.6 points per game at home (1.6 more than overall), and concede 25.6 at home (0.3 more than overall).

At home, the Patriots pick up more yards (303.4 per game) than overall (289.4). But they also allow more (343 per game) than overall (333.4).

New England accumulates 221 passing yards per game at home (18.4 more than overall), and allows 226.4 at home (6.3 fewer than overall).

The Patriots accumulate 82.4 rushing yards per game at home (4.5 fewer than overall), and give up 116.6 at home (15.8 more than overall).

At home, the Patriots convert fewer third downs (30.8%) than overall (33.1%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (40.3%) than overall (39.7%).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 Buffalo W 29-25 CBS 10/29/2023 at Miami L 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 Washington L 20-17 FOX 11/12/2023 Indianapolis - NFL Network 11/26/2023 at New York - FOX 12/3/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 12/7/2023 at Pittsburgh - Amazon Prime Video

