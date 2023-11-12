On Sunday, November 12 at 9:30 AM ET, the Indianapolis Colts will face the New England Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park. Our computer model projects that the Colts will claim a victory -- keep scrolling for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (26.9 points allowed per game), the Colts have had more success on offense, ranking seventh in the NFL by averaging 25.8 points per game. The Patriots have not been getting things done offensively, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 15 points per game. They have been more productive defensively, allowing 25.3 points per contest (26th-ranked).

Patriots vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (-1.5) Over (43) Colts 28, Patriots 19

Patriots Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Patriots.

New England has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Patriots have covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

In New England's nine contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Patriots games average 41.9 total points, 1.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colts Betting Info

The Colts have a 56.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Indianapolis has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Colts have won their only game this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

So far this season, six of Indianapolis' nine games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 43, 0.3 points fewer than the average total in Colts games thus far this season.

Patriots vs. Colts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indianapolis 25.8 26.9 26.4 30.6 25 22.3 New England 15 25.3 16.6 25.6 13 25

