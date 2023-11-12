Will Matthew Slater Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Seeking Matthew Slater's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Matthew Slater and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keep an eye on Slater's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Matthew Slater Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Patriots have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- DeVante Parker (out/concussion): 15 Rec; 158 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Demario Douglas (questionable/ankle): 24 Rec; 277 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 10 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Donovan Peoples-Jones
- Click Here for DeeJay Dallas
- Click Here for Trey Palmer
- Click Here for Jaren Hall
- Click Here for Will Levis
Patriots vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Slater 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|0
|0
|0
Slater Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.