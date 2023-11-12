Sunday's game that pits the Maine Black Bears (1-1) against the UMass Minutewomen (1-1) at Cross Insurance Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-52 in favor of Maine, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

Last time out, the Black Bears won on Thursday 58-48 over La Salle.

Maine vs. UMass Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Maine vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 69, UMass 52

Other America East Predictions

Maine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Black Bears scored 59.7 points per game last season (283rd in college basketball) and conceded 60.3 (74th in college basketball) for a -16 scoring differential overall.

In conference games last year, Maine tallied more points per game (61.8) than its season average (59.7).

The Black Bears put up 62.4 points per game in home games last year. On the road, they averaged 56.9 points per contest.

Defensively Maine played better at home last season, allowing 57.7 points per game, compared to 61.9 in away games.

