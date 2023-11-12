Sunday's contest between the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) and Maine Black Bears (1-1) going head to head at Cross Insurance Center has a projected final score of 62-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Merrimack, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on November 12.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Maine vs. Merrimack Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bangor, Maine

Bangor, Maine Venue: Cross Insurance Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Maine vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 62, Maine 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Maine vs. Merrimack

Computer Predicted Spread: Merrimack (-2.0)

Merrimack (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 121.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Maine Performance Insights

On offense, Maine was the 262nd-ranked team in college basketball (68.5 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 162nd (69.7 points conceded per game).

The Black Bears were the 0-worst squad in the country in rebounds per game (27.0) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.1) last year.

At 13.7 assists per game last year, Maine was 128th in college basketball.

With 6.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc last year, the Black Bears were 266th and 240th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Maine was 156th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.0 last year. It was 223rd in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.3%.

The Black Bears took 35.1% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.3% of the Black Bears' buckets were 3-pointers, and 74.7% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.