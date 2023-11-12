How to Watch Maine vs. Merrimack on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (1-1) go up against the Merrimack Warriors (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Maine vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Maine Stats Insights
- Last season, the Black Bears had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Warriors' opponents made.
- In games Maine shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 11-9 overall.
- The Black Bears were the 359th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Warriors finished 362nd.
- Last year, the Black Bears averaged 68.5 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 62.3 the Warriors allowed.
- Maine went 12-8 last season when scoring more than 62.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Maine Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, Maine posted 16.7 more points per game (78.5) than it did on the road (61.8).
- When playing at home, the Black Bears surrendered 5.1 fewer points per game (67) than in road games (72.1).
- Maine sunk 7.5 threes per game with a 37.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 6.5% points better than it averaged away from home (6.2 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Charlotte
|L 69-52
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/8/2023
|Maine-Presque Isle
|W 111-59
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/12/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|11/16/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|UNF Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.