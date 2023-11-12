Jets vs. Raiders: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) host the New York Jets (4-4) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
Before the Jets play the Raiders, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.
Jets vs. Raiders Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Jets
|1
|36.5
|-115
|-105
Jets vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats
New York Jets
- New York has an average point total of 40.1 in their outings this year, 3.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Jets have covered the spread four times over eight games with a set spread.
- The Jets have been moneyline favorites just once before this year and they won.
- New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Las Vegas Raiders
- The Raiders have combined with their opponent to score more than 36.5 points in six of nine games this season.
- Las Vegas' average game total this season has been 43.4, 6.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Raiders have covered the spread four times in nine games with a set spread.
- This season, the Raiders have won one out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.
- This season, Las Vegas has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
Jets vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Jets
|16.5
|31
|19.5
|6
|40.1
|4
|8
|Raiders
|17.3
|24
|21.4
|21
|43.4
|6
|9
Jets vs. Raiders Betting Insights & Trends
Jets
- New York has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.
- New York has not gone over the total in its past three games.
- The Jets have a negative point differential on the season (-24 total points, -3 per game), as do the Raiders (-37 total points, -4.1 per game).
Raiders
- Over its last three contests, Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- The Raiders have hit the over once in their past three games.
- The Jets have a negative point differential on the season (-24 total points, -3 per game), as do the Raiders (-37 total points, -4.1 per game).
Jets Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.1
|41.1
|38.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.6
|23
|22
|ATS Record
|4-3-1
|3-2-0
|1-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|1-4-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-4
|2-3
|1-1
Raiders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.4
|42.1
|44.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.8
|22.3
|25
|ATS Record
|4-5-0
|3-1-0
|1-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-7-0
|0-4-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
