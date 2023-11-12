Will Hunter Henry cash his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots clash with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Hunter Henry score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Henry's stat line reveals 27 catches for 277 yards and three scores. He posts 30.8 yards per game, having been targeted 40 times.

Henry has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of nine played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Hunter Henry Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 6 5 56 1 Week 2 Dolphins 7 6 52 1 Week 3 @Jets 5 2 17 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 4 51 0 Week 5 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 3 2 27 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 3 28 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 4 39 1

