Will Demario Douglas pay out his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Demario Douglas score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

Douglas' 37 targets have led to 24 catches for 277 yards (34.6 per game).

Having played eight games this year, Douglas has not had a TD reception.

Demario Douglas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 40 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 15 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 2 45 0 Week 5 Saints 2 1 24 0 Week 7 Bills 6 4 54 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 5 25 0 Week 9 Commanders 7 5 55 0

