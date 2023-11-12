Demario Douglas was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts begins at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. All of Douglas' stats can be found on this page.

Heading into Week 10, Douglas has 24 receptions for 277 yards -- 11.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 29 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 37 occasions.

Demario Douglas Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Patriots have one other receiver on the injury report this week: DeVante Parker (LP/concussion): 15 Rec; 158 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM

Douglas 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 37 24 277 140 0 11.5

Douglas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 40 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 15 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 2 45 0 Week 5 Saints 2 1 24 0 Week 7 Bills 6 4 54 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 5 25 0 Week 9 Commanders 7 5 55 0

