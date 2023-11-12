Best bets are available for when the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) visit the New England Patriots (2-7) at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

When is Colts vs. Patriots?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 AM ET
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Colts favored by two, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (8.5 points). Put your money on the Colts.
  • Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Colts' implied win probability is 56.5%.
  • The Colts have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • Indianapolis has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
  • This season, the Patriots have won one out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.
  • New England has a record of 1-4 when it is set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-2)
  • The Colts have covered the spread five times in nine games with a set spread.
  • The Patriots have put together a record of 2-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • In games it has played as 2-point underdogs or more, the Patriots have an ATS record of 1-5.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (43.5)
  • The two teams average a combined 2.7 fewer points per game, 40.8 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's over/under of 43.5 points.
  • The Colts and the Patriots have seen their opponents average a combined 8.7 more points per game than the point total of 43.5 set for this game.
  • The teams have hit the over in six of the Colts' nine games with a set total.
  • Patriots games have hit the over in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

Jonathan Taylor Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
5 50.8 1 26.2 1

Mac Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
9 206.8 10 7.9 0

