As we enter Week 11 of the college football campaign, there are four games involving teams from the Ivy League on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Ivy League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Yale Bulldogs at Princeton Tigers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Brown Bears at Columbia Lions 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Pennsylvania Quakers at Harvard Crimson 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cornell Big Red at Dartmouth Big Green 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

