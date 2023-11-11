The Week 11 college football slate includes seven games featuring AAC teams involved. Read on to see up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

North Texas vs. SMU

Week 11 AAC Results

SMU 45 North Texas 21

  • Pregame Favorite: SMU (-20.5)
  • Pregame Total: 66.5

SMU Leaders

  • Passing: Preston Stone (11-for-20, 234 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jaylan Knighton (17 ATT, 129 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Kelvontay Dixon (4 TAR, 3 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD)

North Texas Leaders

  • Passing: Chandler Rogers (18-for-31, 240 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Oscar Adaway III (11 ATT, 90 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Trey Cleveland (6 TAR, 3 REC, 72 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

SMUNorth Texas
552Total Yards372
234Passing Yards240
318Rushing Yards132
1Turnovers2

Upcoming Week 11 AAC Games

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at No. 20 Tulane Green Wave

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Yulman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Tulane (-23.5)

Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: South Florida (-7)

Memphis Tigers at Charlotte 49ers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Memphis (-10.5)

UAB Blazers at Navy Midshipmen

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UAB (-2.5)

East Carolina Pirates at Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: FAU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-7.5)

Rice Owls at UTSA Roadrunners

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Alamodome
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UTSA (-13.5)

