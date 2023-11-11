Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Penobscot County, Maine, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Maine This Week
Penobscot County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
John Bapst Memorial High School at Foxcroft Academy
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Hampden, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.