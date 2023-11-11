Will Oskar Steen Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 11?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Oskar Steen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Steen stats and insights
- Steen is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
- Steen has zero points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
