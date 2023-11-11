Based on our computer model, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will take down the Purdue Boilermakers when the two teams come together at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Minnesota (-1) Toss Up (47.5) Minnesota 25, Purdue 23

Week 11 Predictions

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Gophers have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

The Golden Gophers are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota is 2-4 ATS when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Out of nine Golden Gophers games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 47.5 points, 3.7 more than the average point total for Minnesota games this season.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Boilermakers have a 50.0% chance to win.

The Boilermakers' ATS record is 3-6-0 this year.

When it has played as at least 1-point underdogs this year, Purdue is 2-5 against the spread.

Five of the Boilermakers' nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).

Purdue games this season have averaged a total of 49.3 points, 1.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Golden Gophers vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 21.7 23.2 22.7 21.8 19.7 26 Purdue 20.9 31.2 24.6 34.4 16.3 27.3

