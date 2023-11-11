For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mason Lohrei a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Lohrei stats and insights

Lohrei has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

Lohrei has zero points on the power play.

Lohrei's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

