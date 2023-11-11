Jaylen Brown and his Boston Celtics teammates will match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Brown put up 28 points and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 121-107 win against the Nets.

Let's break down Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-120)

Over 21.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-122)

Over 5.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Over 2.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the league defensively last year, giving up 111.4 points per game.

Conceding 42.3 rebounds per game last year, the Raptors were 10th in the NBA in that category.

The Raptors were the 25th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.2.

In terms of three-point defense, the Raptors were ranked 12th in the NBA last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 39 25 11 5 1 0 0 1/21/2023 42 27 8 6 4 0 3 12/5/2022 39 22 8 8 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.