The Boston Bruins, James van Riemsdyk among them, play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on van Riemsdyk's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk's plus-minus this season, in 14:06 per game on the ice, is +5.

In three of 13 games this year, van Riemsdyk has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In seven of 13 games this season, van Riemsdyk has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

van Riemsdyk has an assist in five of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

van Riemsdyk's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 13 Games 2 10 Points 0 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

