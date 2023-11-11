Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins will play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Thinking about a bet on DeBrusk in the Bruins-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

DeBrusk's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:00 per game on the ice, is +4.

DeBrusk has scored a goal in one of 12 games this season.

In five of 12 games this season, DeBrusk has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

DeBrusk has an assist in four of 12 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 50% that DeBrusk goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of DeBrusk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 12 Games 2 5 Points 2 1 Goals 2 4 Assists 0

