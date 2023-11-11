Harvard, Yale, Week 11 Ivy League Football Power Rankings
Week 11 of the college football season is upon us. To find out how every Ivy League team compares to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Ivy League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Harvard
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd
- Last Game: W 38-24 vs Columbia
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Harvard jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Pennsylvania
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Yale
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 55th
- Last Game: W 36-17 vs Brown
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Yale jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Princeton
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Pennsylvania
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th
- Last Game: W 23-8 vs Cornell
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Pennsylvania jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Harvard
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Dartmouth
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 29th
- Last Game: W 23-21 vs Princeton
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Dartmouth jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Cornell
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Princeton
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th
- Last Game: L 23-21 vs Dartmouth
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Princeton jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Yale
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Cornell
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 39th
- Last Game: L 23-8 vs Pennsylvania
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Cornell jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Dartmouth
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Brown
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd
- Last Game: L 36-17 vs Yale
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Brown jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Columbia
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Columbia
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th
- Last Game: L 38-24 vs Harvard
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Columbia jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Brown
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.