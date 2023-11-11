Will Derek Forbort Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 11?
Should you bet on Derek Forbort to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Derek Forbort score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Forbort stats and insights
- Forbort is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Forbort has zero points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Forbort recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:38
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|22:20
|Away
|W 4-2
|10/19/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/11/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Home
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
