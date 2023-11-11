Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Bell Centre. Prop bets for Coyle in that upcoming Bruins-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Charlie Coyle vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Coyle has averaged 17:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Coyle has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

Coyle has a point in eight of 13 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Coyle has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 13 games played.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Coyle goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Coyle Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 13 Games 3 11 Points 2 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

