Will Charlie Coyle find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Coyle stats and insights

In three of 13 games this season, Coyle has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 22.7% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Islanders 4 3 1 17:18 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:29 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:44 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:00 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:22 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 19:32 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:12 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:28 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:01 Away W 4-2

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

