Will Charlie Coyle Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 11?
Will Charlie Coyle find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Coyle stats and insights
- In three of 13 games this season, Coyle has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 22.7% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Coyle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|4
|3
|1
|17:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:00
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:22
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|19:32
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:12
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:28
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|W 4-2
Bruins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
