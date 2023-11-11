You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Scottie Barnes and other players on the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at TD Garden.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

NBCS-BOS and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -164) 3.5 (Over: +146)

Saturday's over/under for Tatum is 26.5 points. That's 3.2 fewer than his season average of 29.7.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (9.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.0 per game -- is 0.5 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Saturday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 21.5. That's 3.2 less than his season average.

He has averaged 6.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Brown has averaged 2.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

His 3.7 made three-pointers average is 1.2 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 20.7 points Kristaps Porzingis scores per game are 1.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.

His rebounding average of 7.7 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (7.5).

Porzingis has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 19.5-point over/under set for Barnes on Saturday is 1.5 lower than his season scoring average of 21.0.

He has grabbed 8.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Barnes averages 6.7 assists, 1.2 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Barnes averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Dennis Schroder Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 13.5-point total set for Dennis Schroder on Saturday is 2.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 3.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Schroder's season-long assist average -- 9.0 per game -- is 2.5 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Schroder's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 1.8 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.