How to Watch the Celtics vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (6-2) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Toronto Raptors (4-4) on November 11, 2023 at TD Garden.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info
|Celtics vs Raptors Injury Report
|Celtics vs Raptors Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Raptors Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Raptors Prediction
|Celtics vs Raptors Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Raptors Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Boston is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Celtics are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at fourth.
- The 120.6 points per game the Celtics score are 12.1 more points than the Raptors allow (108.5).
- When Boston scores more than 108.5 points, it is 5-1.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics posted 120.5 points per game at home last year. In away games, they averaged 115.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Boston gave up 110.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it allowed 112.4.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics fared better at home last season, draining 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Neemias Queta
|Questionable
|Foot
|Al Horford
|Questionable
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.