Celtics vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - November 11
The Boston Celtics (6-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Toronto Raptors (4-4) on Saturday, November 11 at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.
The Celtics head into this matchup on the heels of a 121-107 victory against the Nets on Friday. Jaylen Brown scored a team-best 28 points for the Celtics in the victory.
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Neemias Queta
|C
|Questionable
|Foot
|Al Horford
|C
|Questionable
|Knee
|5.3
|7.3
|1.7
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory), Precious Achiuwa: Questionable (Groin)
Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-8.5
|221.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
