The Boston Celtics (6-2) host the Toronto Raptors (4-4) after winning three home games in a row. The Celtics are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 221.5.

Celtics vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 221.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 221.5 points six times.

Boston has an average point total of 229 in its contests this year, 7.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

Boston has been the favorite in eight games this season and won six (75%) of those contests.

Boston has been at least a -300 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The Celtics have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

Celtics vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 6 75% 120.6 230.2 108.4 216.9 226.6 Raptors 3 37.5% 109.6 230.2 108.5 216.9 219.3

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics record 12.1 more points per game (120.6) than the Raptors allow (108.5).

Boston has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when putting up more than 108.5 points.

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Celtics and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 5-3 4-1 5-3 Raptors 5-3 0-1 4-4

Celtics vs. Raptors Point Insights

Celtics Raptors 120.6 Points Scored (PG) 109.6 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 108.4 Points Allowed (PG) 108.5 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-3 4-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-4

