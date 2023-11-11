The Boston Celtics (6-2) host the Toronto Raptors (4-4) after winning three home games in a row. The Celtics are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

NBCS-BOS and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Raptors 105

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)

Celtics (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-13.2)

Celtics (-13.2) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.6

With their .625 ATS win percentages this year, both the Celtics (5-3-0 ATS) and the Raptors (5-3-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Boston covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Toronto covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Toronto and its opponents don't do it as often (50% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (62.5%).

The Celtics have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-2) this season while the Raptors have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-3).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have a top-five offense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 120.6 points per game. At the other end, they rank seventh with 108.4 points allowed per contest.

Boston is allowing 44 boards per game this year (13th-ranked in NBA), but it has provided a lift by grabbing 49.9 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Celtics are averaging 24.4 assists per game, which ranks them 20th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Boston ranks second-worst in the NBA with 11.9 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 12.8 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league).

The Celtics have a 36.4% three-point percentage this season (14th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by draining 15.9 treys per game (second-best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.