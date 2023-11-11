A pair of Pac-12 teams square off when the California Golden Bears (3-6) take on the Washington State Cougars (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium. The Golden Bears are favored by 1.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cal vs. Washington State matchup.

Cal vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Cal vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Moneyline Washington State Moneyline BetMGM Cal (-1.5) 58.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cal (-1.5) 58.5 -114 -105 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Cal vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Cal has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Golden Bears have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Washington State has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Cal & Washington State 2023 Futures Odds

Cal To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 Washington State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

