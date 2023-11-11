Player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Cole Caufield and others are available when the Boston Bruins visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bruins vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 20 points. He has 10 goals and 10 assists this season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 9 1 2 3 5 at Stars Nov. 6 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 4 1 1 2 7 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Brad Marchand has racked up 13 points (1.0 per game), scoring six goals and adding seven assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 9 0 2 2 2 at Stars Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 at Red Wings Nov. 4 0 0 0 5 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 vs. Panthers Oct. 30 1 0 1 4

Charlie Coyle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Charlie Coyle has 11 total points for Boston, with five goals and six assists.

Coyle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 9 3 1 4 6 at Stars Nov. 6 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Nov. 4 1 0 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers Oct. 30 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Caufield has collected five goals and eight assists in 13 games for Montreal, good for 13 points.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 7 at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 0 1 1 5

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Nicholas Suzuki has amassed 12 points this season, with five goals and seven assists.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 9 1 1 2 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 7 1 0 1 3 at Blues Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 1 0 1 4

