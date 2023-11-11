Coming off a hat trick last time out, Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch NHL Network and NESN to see the Canadiens try to take down the Bruins.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in league play, giving up 25 total goals (just 1.9 per game).

The Bruins' 43 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 13 10 10 20 14 7 0% Brad Marchand 13 6 7 13 10 6 18.2% Charlie Coyle 13 5 6 11 3 4 53.2% James van Riemsdyk 13 4 6 10 3 0 33.3% Pavel Zacha 13 4 5 9 6 5 52.8%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have given up 44 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 20th in the NHL.

With 38 goals (2.9 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 21st-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Canadiens have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Canadiens have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 28 goals over that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players