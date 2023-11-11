Who is the team to beat at the top of the AAC going into Week 11 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. SMU

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

7-2 | 8-2 Odds to Win AAC: +170

+170 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 128th

128th Last Game: W 36-31 vs Rice

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: North Texas

North Texas Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10

9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Tulane

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

8-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win AAC: +150

+150 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 13-10 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Tulsa

Tulsa Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Memphis

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

7-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win AAC: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 104th

104th Last Game: W 59-50 vs South Florida

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Charlotte

@ Charlotte Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. UTSA

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-4

6-3 | 8-4 Odds to Win AAC: +450

+450 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 118th

118th Last Game: W 37-29 vs North Texas

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Rice

Rice Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th

114th Last Game: L 45-42 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: East Carolina

East Carolina Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Rice

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-5 | 5-5 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 106th

106th Last Game: L 36-31 vs SMU

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ UTSA

@ UTSA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. UAB

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 70th

70th Last Game: W 45-42 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Navy

@ Navy Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. South Florida

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 101st

101st Last Game: L 59-50 vs Memphis

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Temple

Temple Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Navy

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th

107th Last Game: L 32-18 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: UAB

UAB Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. North Texas

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: L 37-29 vs UTSA

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ SMU

@ SMU Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10

9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. East Carolina

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-8 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 66th

66th Last Game: L 13-10 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic

@ Florida Atlantic Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Charlotte

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th

105th Last Game: W 33-26 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Memphis

Memphis Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Tulsa

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: L 33-26 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Tulane

@ Tulane Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Temple

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 112th

112th Last Game: W 32-18 vs Navy

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

