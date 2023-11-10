The Phoenix Suns (4-4) will be monitoring two players on the injury report heading into their Friday, November 10 game against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) at Footprint Center, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Suns won on Wednesday 116-115 against the Bulls in overtime. Grayson Allen put up 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Suns.

The Lakers are coming off of a 128-94 loss to the Rockets in their last outing on Wednesday. Rui Hachimura's team-high 24 points paced the Lakers in the loss.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Devin Booker SG Out Calf 32 6 8

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Knee Jaxson Hayes C Questionable Ankle 1.3 1.7 0 Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Knee 5 1.3 3.3 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Adductor 25.7 12 2.7

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

