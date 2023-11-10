Jrue Holiday and his Boston Celtics teammates will match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 106-103 loss to the 76ers (his previous action) Holiday posted 12 points and five assists.

In this article, we look at Holiday's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-108)

Over 5.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-120)

Over 5.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Holiday's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nets conceded 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the league.

On the boards, the Nets allowed 45.1 rebounds per contest last year, 27th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Nets conceded 23.4 per game last season, ranking them third in the NBA.

The Nets conceded 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest last season, seventh in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jrue Holiday vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 40 18 9 10 4 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.