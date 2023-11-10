Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be facing off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 106-103 loss versus the 76ers, Brown totaled 11 points.

Let's break down Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (+100)

Over 21.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-122)

Over 5.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-161)

Over 2.5 (-161) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+142)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the league last year, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Nets gave up 45.1 rebounds per game last year, 27th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 23.4 assists last year, the Nets were the third-ranked squad in the league.

The Nets gave up 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest last season, seventh in the NBA in that category.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 35 23 5 4 2 1 0

