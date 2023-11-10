Jayson Tatum is among the players with prop bets available when the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets meet at TD Garden on Friday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +118)

The 27.5-point total set for Tatum on Friday is 2.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged four assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Tatum has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +124)

Friday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 21.5. That is 3.2 less than his season average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Brown averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's prop bet (2.5).

His 3.7 made three-pointers average is 1.2 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -192)

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 higher than Friday's prop total.

He has grabbed 7.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (8.5).

Porzingis' 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 1.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

