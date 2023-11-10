The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) aim to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (5-2) on November 10, 2023.

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Nets Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Nets' opponents have hit.

Boston is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Nets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at second.

The 120.6 points per game the Celtics record are 5.8 more points than the Nets give up (114.8).

Boston has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 114.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics performed better in home games last year, scoring 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game in road games.

Defensively Boston was better in home games last season, surrendering 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Celtics performed better at home last season, sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.

