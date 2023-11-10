How to Watch the Celtics vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) aim to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (5-2) on November 10, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics vs Nets Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Nets' opponents have hit.
- Boston is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Nets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at second.
- The 120.6 points per game the Celtics record are 5.8 more points than the Nets give up (114.8).
- Boston has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 114.8 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics performed better in home games last year, scoring 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game in road games.
- Defensively Boston was better in home games last season, surrendering 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Celtics performed better at home last season, sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Neemias Queta
|Out
|Foot
|Al Horford
|Out
|Knee
