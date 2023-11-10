The Boston Celtics (5-2) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Brooklyn Nets (4-4) on Friday, November 10 at TD Garden, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Celtics suffered a 106-103 loss to the 76ers. In the Celtics' loss, Kristaps Porzingis led the way with a team-high 29 points (adding six rebounds and three assists).

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Neemias Queta C Questionable Foot

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Nicolas Claxton: Questionable (Ankle), Cameron Johnson: Questionable (Calf), Ben Simmons: Questionable (Hip)

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

