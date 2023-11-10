The Boston Celtics (2-0) are home in Atlantic Division action against the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this season.

Celtics vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum put up 30.1 points last season, plus 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Per game, Jaylen Brown posted 26.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists. He also put up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis' stats last season included 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He drained 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Jrue Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.4 assists. He sank 47.9% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Derrick White recorded 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges averaged 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists last season, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Royce O'Neale's numbers last season were 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 38.6% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Spencer Dinwiddie recorded 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dennis Smith Jr. posted 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Ben Simmons posted 6.9 points, 6.1 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Celtics vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Celtics Nets 117.9 Points Avg. 113.4 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 47.5% Field Goal % 48.7% 37.6% Three Point % 37.8%

