The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) are heavy underdogs (-10.5) as they attempt to extend a three-game road win streak when they take on the Boston Celtics (5-2) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES.

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 123 - Nets 107

Celtics vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10.5)

Celtics (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-15.8)

Celtics (-15.8) Computer Predicted Total: 229.6

The Celtics have been less successful against the spread than the Nets this year, recording an ATS record of 4-3-0, as opposed to the 7-1-0 record of the Nets.

Boston's games have gone over the total 71.4% of the time this season (five out of seven), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (five out of eight).

The Celtics have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-2) this season, higher than the .429 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (3-4).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics own a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 120.6 points per game. Defensively, they rank ninth with 108.6 points allowed per contest.

Boston is allowing 43.7 rebounds per game this year (12th-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by pulling down 49.6 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Celtics are averaging 23.7 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Boston ranks 10th in the NBA at 13.6 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 12.1 turnovers per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Celtics are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking third-best in the league with 15.4 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

