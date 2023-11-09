Thursday's game between the La Salle Explorers (1-0) and the Maine Black Bears (0-1) at Tom Gola Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-56 and heavily favors La Salle to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on November 9.

The Black Bears enter this game following a 70-57 loss to Quinnipiac on Monday.

Maine vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: La Salle 78, Maine 56

Maine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Black Bears scored 59.7 points per game last season (283rd in college basketball) and gave up 60.3 (74th in college basketball) for a -16 scoring differential overall.

In America East games, Maine averaged 2.1 more points (61.8) than overall (59.7) in 2022-23.

At home, the Black Bears put up 62.4 points per game last season, 5.5 more than they averaged on the road (56.9).

Maine conceded 57.7 points per game at home last season, and 61.9 away.

