James van Riemsdyk will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Looking to wager on van Riemsdyk's props? Here is some information to help you.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, van Riemsdyk has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 13:56 on the ice per game.

van Riemsdyk has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

van Riemsdyk has registered a point in a game six times this season over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 12 games this season, van Riemsdyk has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

van Riemsdyk's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 2 8 Points 0 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

