Will James van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 9?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is James van Riemsdyk a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- van Riemsdyk has scored in three of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.