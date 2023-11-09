On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the New York Islanders. Is Derek Forbort going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Derek Forbort score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Forbort stats and insights

Forbort is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Forbort has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.6 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

